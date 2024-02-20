Guardian Capital LP Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,659,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,963,000 after purchasing an additional 152,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. 234,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

