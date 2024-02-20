Guardian Capital LP Sells 13,222 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 636.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $202.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $204.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

