Guardian Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.91. 613,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $182.27.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

