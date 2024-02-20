Guardian Capital LP Has $14.64 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 551.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,214 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

