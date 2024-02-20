Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $47.49 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 49,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,484,539. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

