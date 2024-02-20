Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

