Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Sokoman Minerals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.72.
About Sokoman Minerals
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and iron deposits. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada.
