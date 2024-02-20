Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 33000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Midland Exploration Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

