Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 63000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

