Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewater Wireless Systems
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.