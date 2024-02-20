Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.