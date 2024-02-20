Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Gold Springs Resource Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,847 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

