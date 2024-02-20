RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 211170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$411,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.98.

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

