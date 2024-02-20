Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.00

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 43469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on VHI. Cormark increased their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$250.29 million, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

