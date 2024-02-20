Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.75

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.75 and last traded at C$104.18, with a volume of 153703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.36.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.3914746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

