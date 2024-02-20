Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.15.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$133.03. 737,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,196. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$138.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$123.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3232498 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

