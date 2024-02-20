Scotiabank Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
