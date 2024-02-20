Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $1,300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMCI. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $61.44 on Tuesday, reaching $741.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,348,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $1,077.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

