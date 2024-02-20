VIZIO’s (VZIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,706,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

