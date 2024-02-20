Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.