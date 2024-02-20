National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$107.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$96.00 to C$107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NA. Desjardins upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.41.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$104.40. 240,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,975. The company has a market cap of C$35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.40.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5708955 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

