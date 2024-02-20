Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MERC. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

MERC remained flat at $8.38 during trading on Tuesday. 219,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

