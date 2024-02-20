Raymond James Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.39.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
