Raymond James Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.75

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 181,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,749. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$19.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.