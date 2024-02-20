Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 1.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 419,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

