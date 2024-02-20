Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.8 %

SCCO stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 279,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

