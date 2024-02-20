General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.34. 330,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $271.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

