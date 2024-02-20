Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 16,610 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,264. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

