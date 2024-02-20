Nextracker (NXT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2024 – Nextracker is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Nextracker is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Nextracker was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/3/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nextracker Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 743,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,427. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.