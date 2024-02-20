First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. 203,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

