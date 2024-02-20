Guardian Capital LP Sells 939,915 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939,915 shares during the period. Celestica comprises 1.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 1.76% of Celestica worth $51,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celestica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,508. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.17. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

