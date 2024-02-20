Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 6.01% of CSP worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CSP during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSP by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSP by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of CSPI stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.04.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%.

CSP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

CSP Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

