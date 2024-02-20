Cowen Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,481 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up 0.1% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,489,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,322 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,799,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 228,839 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 324,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 330,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.56. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

