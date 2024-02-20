Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.44 on Tuesday, reaching $500.56. 405,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,798. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $523.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.85 and a 200 day moving average of $453.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.