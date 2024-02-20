Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 971 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 858,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

