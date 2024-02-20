Guardian Capital LP Has $128.32 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,714,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 338,722 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 4.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.29% of Suncor Energy worth $128,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

SU traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

