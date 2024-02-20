Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $2.10 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Twenty Acre Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.3% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. 10,074,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,139,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

