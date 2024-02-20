Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires 353,078 Shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,078 shares during the period. Star comprises approximately 16.1% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 7.60% of Star worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the second quarter worth $552,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Star by 169.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 46,852 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Star by 164.2% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Star by 43,700.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Star by 70.6% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 358,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 148,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 13,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,859. Star Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

