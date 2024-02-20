Twenty Acre Capital LP Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Logitech International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $9,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.65. 285,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,695. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

