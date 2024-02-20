Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Purchased by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 6.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 480,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 479,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,644. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. Equities analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

