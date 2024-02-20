The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,527,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,279 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 3.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $92,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. 2,387,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,164. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.