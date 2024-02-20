Guardian Capital LP Grows Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 2.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 1.57% of Gildan Activewear worth $77,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 69.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

GIL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 337,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

