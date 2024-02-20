Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Twenty Acre Capital LP decreased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Coupang makes up about 7.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $194,784,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 800.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 119,681,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Stock Down 0.2 %

CPNG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.