Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

