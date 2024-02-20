Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.21. 1,842,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,957. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

