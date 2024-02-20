Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $328.41. The company had a trading volume of 643,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $338.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.60 and its 200-day moving average is $295.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

