Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INFA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of INFA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,329. Informatica has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Informatica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

