Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,348. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

