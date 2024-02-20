Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of V traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $281.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.28 and a 200 day moving average of $251.13. The company has a market cap of $504.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.