Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 662.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,439,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after buying an additional 54,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $433.98. 73,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,245. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

