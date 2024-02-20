Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,017 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $28,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $239,625,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 6,699.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $150.12. 1,226,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.