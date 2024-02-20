River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 17,823 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hayward by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 241,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.16.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

